PNB HFC enhances its Unnati portfolio to offer affordable loans of ₹9-12 lakh3 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 04:44 PM IST
PNB Housing revamps 'Unnati' to offer ₹9-12 lakh as affordable loans: MD&CEO Prasad
PNB Housing revamps 'Unnati' to offer ₹9-12 lakh as affordable loans: MD&CEO Prasad
Listen to this article
PNB Housing Finance is revamping its 'Unnati' loan portfolio to go deeper into the affordable housing segment eyeing customers who need loans of ₹9-12 lakh, MD & CEO Hardayal Prasad said.