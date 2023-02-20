PNB hikes fixed deposit rates by up to 30 bps. Latest FD interest rates here
- PNB hikes fixed deposit rates: The new FD rates are effective from today
PNB hikes fixed deposit rates: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on select tenures. The new interest rates will be applicable for deposits of less than ₹2 crore. The new rates are effective from today, 20 February 2023, according to the bank's website.
