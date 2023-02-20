PNB hikes fixed deposit rates by up to 30 bps. Latest FD interest rates here

PNB hikes FD rates

The interest rate hike ranges between 5 and 30 bps. For deposits maturing between 271 days and less than 1 year, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 30 bps to 5.80%. FDs maturing between one year and 665 days, will be increased by 5 bps to 6.80%. FDs maturing between 667 days and 2 years will earn an interest rate of 6.80 %. After the latest hike, PNB will offer an interest rate ranging from 3.5% to 7.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.