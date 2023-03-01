PNB hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenors: EMIs to go up
- The public sector lender Punjab National Bank has hiked Marginal Cost Of Fund Based Lending Rates (MCLR) by 10 bps across tenors.
The public sector lender Punjab National Bank has hiked Marginal Cost Of Fund Based Lending Rates (MCLR) by 10 bps across tenors. The bank has issued this notification as of today, March 1, 2023. Beginning on April 1, 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) established the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) to establish lending rates for commercial banks. The lowest or minimum interest rate that a bank or lender can provide on particular loans, such as home loans, loans against property, auto loans, and so forth, is known as the MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate).
