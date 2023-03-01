PNB hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenors: EMIs to go up

Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova said “MCLR is the minimum rate at which a bank can give out a loan to its customers. Recently banks have been forced to increase the MCLR rate because the RBI has increased repo rate. This means that banks have to pay a higher interest rate to the reserve bank to borrow money. This cost is being passed on to customers in the form of increased MCLR. When the MCLR rises, it gets costlier for customers to borrow money. All types of loans get expensive, such as car loans and personal loans. Monthly EMIs also increase. This not only affects customers who are going to take new loans, but also customers who are currently paying installments."