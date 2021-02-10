PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to 2 crore loan to dealers

"This MoU is of special significance as the Indian MSME sector is gearing up to serve the nation’s growing demand in the post-pandemic times. PNB, with its offering of the most diverse and customised bouquet of products, is looking forward to bringing value to the entire ecosystem of dealer inventory financing starting with this best-in-class eDealer Scheme with IndianOil," Rajeev Puri, Chief General Manager, MSME Division, PNB, said.