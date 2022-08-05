PNB invites applications for 103 Officer and Manager posts, Check details

PNB invites applications for 103 Officer and Manager posts, Check details2 min read . 11:26 AM IST
PNB Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the various positions on the official website of PNB, pnbindia.in, till August 30, 2022.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited the candidates to apply for the Officer and Manager posts in the financial institution. Interested candidates can apply for the various positions on the official website of PNB, pnbindia.in, till August 30, 2022. The bank has opened this recruitment drive to fill up 103 positions in the organization. Under this, there are 23 Officer posts (Fire-safety) and 80 Manager posts (Security).
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their eligibility criteria including age limit and educational qualification on the document available on the official website.
Take a look at selection process,
The selection process includes shortlisting of applications, written test, and interview. The written exam will comprise of 50 questions of 2 marks each, hence, maximum marks is 100. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes. The application fees for other candidates is ₹1,003 and for SC/ST/ PWBD category is ₹59.
“Candidates belonging to reserved categories for which no vacancy has been announced are free to apply against vacancies announced for Unreserved category provided they meet the eligibility criteria laid down for Unreserved Category candidates," the notification read.
It also clarified that a candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple applications only one application will be retained and the application fee or intimation charges paid for the other applications will stand forfeited.
Earlier in April this year, PNB had also invited applications for 145 Specialist Officer (SO) posts. Of the total, 40 vacancies were for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager(Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury). The online exam for SO posts was conducted in June followed by an interview.
The application fee for these posts was ₹50 for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates. For all other candidates the application fee was ₹850.
