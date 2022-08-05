PNB invites applications for 103 Officer and Manager posts, Check details

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited the candidates to apply for the Officer and Manager posts in the financial institution. Interested candidates can apply for the various positions on the official website of PNB, pnbindia.in, till August 30, 2022. The bank has opened this recruitment drive to fill up 103 positions in the organization. Under this, there are 23 Officer posts (Fire-safety) and 80 Manager posts (Security).

