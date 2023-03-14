One of the top life insurance providers in India, PNB MetLife, has introduced a Sustainable Equity Fund. By investing their premiums in organisations that are creating the standard for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practises, the new approach, which is a part of the PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier plan, enables customers to maximise returns while having a good influence on society. Sustainable investing, one of the fastest-growing investment trends worldwide, offers a significant means of creating wealth while making a beneficial contribution to society.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), PNB MetLife, said, “At PNB MetLife, sustainability is central to our business strategy and directs every aspect of our operations. We recognize the importance of sustainable investing and are committed to offering products that align with our company purpose and our customers’ values. The Sustainable Equity Fund reflects our dedication to creating long-term value for our policyholders while contributing to a sustainable future. Our customers can support sustainable investing and make a positive impact on society by investing in companies that are at the forefront of ESG."

The Sustainable Equity fund promotes ESG principles while also providing a balanced exposure to various industries thanks to its diverse portfolio of businesses. These companies place a high value on sustainable activities, such as cutting carbon emissions, fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, and upholding effective corporate governance. The fund enables the policyholders to directly contribute to a sustainable future by investing in these industries.

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited is one of the leading life insurance companies in India according to CRISIL, and with its strong banking partnerships with PNB, JKB, KBL, and other bank partners, PNB MetLife is present in 117 sites across the nation and has access to more than 206 million customers in 15,000 locations. Throughout the 22 years since 2001, the firm has had access to 206+ million customers spread over 15000+ locations thanks to bancassurance partners. The company has resolved 97.33% of claims submitted for individual businesses and 99.53% for group businesses for FY 2021-22.