PNB MetLife launches sustainable equity fund1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- One of the top life insurance providers in India, PNB MetLife, has introduced a Sustainable Equity Fund.
One of the top life insurance providers in India, PNB MetLife, has introduced a Sustainable Equity Fund. By investing their premiums in organisations that are creating the standard for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practises, the new approach, which is a part of the PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier plan, enables customers to maximise returns while having a good influence on society. Sustainable investing, one of the fastest-growing investment trends worldwide, offers a significant means of creating wealth while making a beneficial contribution to society.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×