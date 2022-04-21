The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification inviting applications for 145 Specialist Officer (SO) posts.

Of the total, 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager(Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).

The deadline for the application is 7 May. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 June. The exam will be followed by an interview.

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate needs to be between the age of 25 years to 35 years as of 1 January this year.

Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India can apply.

In addition to this, graduates in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate can apply (institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered).

Experience required:

Manager (Credit) - Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience in Nationalized or Private Sector Bank/ PSU/ NBFC/Financial Institution/ Credit Rating Agency as an officer in the area of Credit and Finance.

Manager (Risk Management) - Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience in Nationalized or Private Sector Bank/ PSU/ NBFC/Financial Institution as an officer in the area of Risk, Credit, Forex, Treasury and Finance.

Senior Manager (Treasury) - Minimum 3 years of banking experience in officer cadre with minimum 2 years as an officer in Treasury of a Nationalized or Private Sector Bank. OR Minimum 3 years experience of working with primary dealer.

Application fees:

Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of ₹50+GST as applicable. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of ₹850+ GST as applicable.

Pay details:

The pay scale for the post of Manager (Risk) and Manager (Credit) is ₹48,170 – ₹69,810; for Senior Manager (Treasury) it is ₹63,840 – ₹78,230.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can visit the official website pnbindia.in from 22 April onwards to apply.

Click on the 'careers' section.

Click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register the application by entering basic information.

Login using the registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

Click on ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on COMPLETE REGISTRATION button.