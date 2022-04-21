PNB recruitment 2022 for 145 SO posts: How to apply, salary, details here2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2022, 07:44 PM IST
Of the total, 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager(Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury)
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification inviting applications for 145 Specialist Officer (SO) posts.
Of the total, 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager(Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).
The deadline for the application is 7 May. The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 June. The exam will be followed by an interview.
Eligibility criteria:
A candidate needs to be between the age of 25 years to 35 years as of 1 January this year.
Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India can apply.
In addition to this, graduates in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate can apply (institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered).
Experience required:
Application fees:
Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of ₹50+GST as applicable. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of ₹850+ GST as applicable.
Pay details:
The pay scale for the post of Manager (Risk) and Manager (Credit) is ₹48,170 – ₹69,810; for Senior Manager (Treasury) it is ₹63,840 – ₹78,230.
How to apply: