PNB scam: Income Tax department confiscates Mehul Choksi's properties

The Punjab National Bank scam relates to the fraudulent letter of undertaking issued by the bank. Jeweller and designer Nirav Modi is the key accused in the case. Both Choksi and Modi fled India after the PNB scam came to light in early 2018. Choksi, promoter and managing director of Gitanjali Gems is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi. The stock market regulatory body has banned Choksi from the capital markets for one year and has also levied a fine.