PNB seeks release of fugitive Nirav Modi's property to recover dues1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:14 AM IST
The Punjab National Bank has filed an application to release ₹71 crore worth of property belonging to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to recover its dues. Modi was declared a 'fugitive economic offender' in December 2019.
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday moved an application before a special court seeking the release of the ₹71 crore worth of property owned by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is accused of duping the bank, to recover a part of its dues, according to PTI reports.
