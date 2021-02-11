OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing
Stressed assets in the Indian banking system stand at Rs10 trillion. Out of this, the Reserve Bank has identified the top 500 bad loan cases and is directly intervening to resolve them.
Stressed assets in the Indian banking system stand at Rs10 trillion. Out of this, the Reserve Bank has identified the top 500 bad loan cases and is directly intervening to resolve them.

PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 01:04 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The initiative will benefit IndianOil dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation to cater to the financing needs of dealers.

The initiative will benefit Indian Oil dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The coach also has improved and modular design of seats and berths.

Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Uttarakhand rescue operation: 30 people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

Uttarakhand rescue operation: more people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
PTI Photo

India goes past 7 million vaccine doses, gives states deadlines to speed up

3 min read . 01:14 PM IST
With NDB’s investment, the FoF has secured $800 million in commitments.

New Development Bank commits $100 mn to NIIF Fund of Funds

1 min read . 12:43 PM IST

PNB said its electronic dealer finance scheme is a tailormade credit lending product crafted for IndianOil dealers. The loan can be availed maximum up to 2 crore with zero-margin with no collateral security for a person who is having a dealership with IndianOil of five years or more.

Existing proprietorships, partnerships, LLP companies, trusts or society entities having a valid dealership agreement with IndianOil can also avail the scheme.

"The MoU is of special significance as Indian MSME sector is gearing up to serve the nation's growing demand in post-pandemic times," said Rajeev Puri, Chief General Manager of PNB's MSME Division.

"PNB is looking forward to bringing value to the entire ecosystem of dealer inventory financing starting with this best-in-class e-Dealer scheme with IndianOil. This first-of-its-kind deal will pave way for future speciality financing products that PNB 2.0 look forward to unveil," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout