PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing

PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 01:04 PM IST
The initiative will benefit IndianOil dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation to cater to the financing needs of dealers.
PNB said its electronic dealer finance scheme is a tailormade credit lending product crafted for IndianOil dealers. The loan can be availed maximum up to ₹2 crore with zero-margin with no collateral security for a person who is having a dealership with IndianOil of five years or more.
Existing proprietorships, partnerships, LLP companies, trusts or society entities having a valid dealership agreement with IndianOil can also avail the scheme.
"The MoU is of special significance as Indian MSME sector is gearing up to serve the nation's growing demand in post-pandemic times," said Rajeev Puri, Chief General Manager of PNB's MSME Division.
"PNB is looking forward to bringing value to the entire ecosystem of dealer inventory financing starting with this best-in-class e-Dealer scheme with IndianOil. This first-of-its-kind deal will pave way for future speciality financing products that PNB 2.0 look forward to unveil," he added.
