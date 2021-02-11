Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing
Stressed assets in the Indian banking system stand at Rs10 trillion. Out of this, the Reserve Bank has identified the top 500 bad loan cases and is directly intervening to resolve them.

PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The initiative will benefit IndianOil dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation to cater to the financing needs of dealers.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation to cater to the financing needs of dealers.

The initiative will benefit Indian Oil dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

Uttarakhand rescue operation: more people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

India goes past 7 million vaccine doses, gives states deadlines to speed up

3 min read . 01:14 PM IST

New Development Bank commits $100 mn to NIIF Fund of Funds

1 min read . 12:43 PM IST

The initiative will benefit Indian Oil dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

Uttarakhand rescue operation: more people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

India goes past 7 million vaccine doses, gives states deadlines to speed up

3 min read . 01:14 PM IST

New Development Bank commits $100 mn to NIIF Fund of Funds

1 min read . 12:43 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

PNB said its electronic dealer finance scheme is a tailormade credit lending product crafted for IndianOil dealers. The loan can be availed maximum up to 2 crore with zero-margin with no collateral security for a person who is having a dealership with IndianOil of five years or more.

Existing proprietorships, partnerships, LLP companies, trusts or society entities having a valid dealership agreement with IndianOil can also avail the scheme.

"The MoU is of special significance as Indian MSME sector is gearing up to serve the nation's growing demand in post-pandemic times," said Rajeev Puri, Chief General Manager of PNB's MSME Division.

"PNB is looking forward to bringing value to the entire ecosystem of dealer inventory financing starting with this best-in-class e-Dealer scheme with IndianOil. This first-of-its-kind deal will pave way for future speciality financing products that PNB 2.0 look forward to unveil," he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.