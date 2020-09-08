PNB to fill over 500 Specialist Officer posts. Apply online at pnbindia.in

PNB to fill over 500 Specialist Officer posts. Apply online at pnbindia.in1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 01:08 PM IST
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday released an official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer post (Manager and Senior Manager) on its official website. The registration process for the recruitment has begun online at pnbindia.in. Candidates can apply till September 29. PNB will select candidates on the basis of online exam which is scheduled to be held in October-November.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist Officers.
Vacancy details
Manager (Risk): 160 posts
Manager (Credit): 200 posts
Manager (Treasury): 30 posts
Manager (Law)L 25 posts
Maanger (Architect): 2 posts
Manager (Civil): 8 posts
Manager (Economic): 10 posts
Manager (HR): 10 posts
Senior Manager (Risk)L 40 posts
Senior Manager (Credit): 50 posts
Age limit
Manager - 25 to 35 years
Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years
Total marks
The total marks allotted for Interview are 35. The minimum qualifying marks ininterview will not be less than 40%.The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of aggregate scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview. A candidate should qualify both in the Online Main Examination and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.
Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online application fee of ₹850, while for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates, the registration fee is ₹175.
PNB SO: Important Dates
Online registration: 8 September
Closing date of online registration: 29 September
Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020
How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 29 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
