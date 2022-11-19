One of the leading public sector lenders Punjab National Bank (PNB) is going to revise the debit card transaction limit shortly. Regarding the same the bank has issued a notice on its website and has said "Dear customers, bank will shortly revise the Debit Card transaction limit of high end variants."

According to the PNB, the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for all platinum variants of MasterCard, Rupay, and VISA Gold Debit Cards would increase from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000, while the daily POS limit would be hiked from ₹1,25,000 to ₹3,00,000. The ATM cash withdrawal cap for Rupay Select and Visa Signature debit cards would be raised from the existing ₹50,000 to ₹1,50,000, the bank added. The daily limit on POS transactions for these cards would significantly rise from Rs. 1,25,000 to Rs. 5,00,000.

"The above will be maximum per day transaction limit permitted for the particular variant of Debit Card. Customers are advised to set their customized limit through Internet Banking, Mobile Banking App, PNB ATM, IVR or by visiting the base branch," said PNB in a statement.

View Full Image PNB Debit Card Transaction Limit (pnbindia.in)

For the safety of its customers related to card fraud, PNB has posted an important message on its website saying that “Dear Customers, Please don`t share with any one details of your Account/Debit Card / Internet Banking / Mobile Banking / password/ Pin numbers/ OTP/ email-id . The e-mails /calls / SMS asking such information are fraudulent and are never from Bank / RBI / Income Tax / Police Authorities /Call Centre. In case of any of these suspected activities, please change your Passwords / PIN immediately . Bank does not incur any liability for the same."

PNB has also shared two important messages on its website and said that “1. Prevent fraud! PNB or its employees never ask for your details such as Card number, card expiry, CVV, OTP or password. Do not share these with anyone over call or email. 2. For contactless transactions, i.e. transaction without dipping, swiping or PIN entry, a maximum limit of INR 5,000 is allowed for a single transaction."

The daily cash withdrawal limit is ₹25,000, the one-time cash withdrawal limit is ₹20,000, and the daily POS transaction limit for PNB customers who have a classic debit card issued by the bank with a version under this Rupay and Master is ₹60,000. The daily cash withdrawal limit is Rs. 50000, the one-time cash withdrawal limit is Rs. 20000, and the daily POS transaction limit for PNB customers who hold a Gold Debit Card powered by VISA is Rs. 125000.