PNB to revise debit card transaction limit shortly: Details inside

For the safety of its customers related to card fraud, PNB has posted an important message on its website saying that “Dear Customers, Please don`t share with any one details of your Account/Debit Card / Internet Banking / Mobile Banking / password/ Pin numbers/ OTP/ email-id . The e-mails /calls / SMS asking such information are fraudulent and are never from Bank / RBI / Income Tax / Police Authorities /Call Centre. In case of any of these suspected activities, please change your Passwords / PIN immediately . Bank does not incur any liability for the same."