PNG, CNG for Andaman, Lakshadweep2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:45 PM IST
As part of the plan, cargo ships will transport liquified natural gas (LNG) to these islands where it would be converted to PNG and CNG, one of the two officials cited above said.
New Delhi: The government is planning to expand piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) connectivity to Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep islands, two officials aware of the development said.
