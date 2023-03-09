New Delhi: The government is planning to expand piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) connectivity to Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep islands, two officials aware of the development said.

As part of the plan, cargo ships will transport liquified natural gas (LNG) to these islands where it would be converted to PNG and CNG, one of the two officials cited above said.

“There is a thought of providing LNG supplies to Andaman and Lakshadweep. Centre is in talks with Lakshadweep and Andaman administrations. We want to provide CNG (through LNG shipments) which can replace lot of their energy requirements. For Andaman, tankers on ships would be filled at the Kochi terminal," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The Centre is awaiting proposals from administrations of both the union territories to develop city gas distribution (CGD) networks and work will start once approvals are in place, the official added. Supplying piped gas to homes would require distribution infrastructure in place.

Another official said that given the sensitivity attached to the islands and the required security clearances, the project may not be opened up for bidding. Instead it may be directly assigned to a company by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). Alternatively, the Centre would authorize entities for the CGD network.

“Discussions are on whether Centre should authorize or ask PNGRB to make the authorization. It cannot be opened up for everyone," the official added.

Queries sent to the ministry of petroleum and natural gas remained unanswered till press time.

The move aims to replace LPG and diesel with cleaner variants in view of climate concerns. Further, elevated petrol and diesel prices are also expected attract users to CNG, which is used as auto fuel.

The plan is in line with the government’s aim to create a gas-based economy, expanding the network of LNG supplies within the country. While work on a National Gas Grid is underway for the mainland, for supply of LNG to these group of islands, the government would take the maritime route and supplies would be shipped from the nearest terminals in the gas grid.

The development comes at a time when the government also plans to set up a trans-shipment hub at Galathea Bay in the Great Nicobar islands. According to the ministry of shipping, the project is expected to complete with an estimated investment of ₹41,000 crore ($5 billion) including both government and private sector participation. Infrastructure development in both archipelagoes has received a major push from the government, more so, in the Andaman and Nicobar islands given its strategic significance from the command it provides India over the eastern Indian Ocean and the growing interest shown by China in the Bay of Bengal area.

Further, the Andaman islands are also considered to have major hydrocarbon resources. State-run energy major ONGC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French giant TotalEnergies to establish a holistic framework for the exchange of each other’s technical strengths in deep-water offshore, especially in the Mahanadi and Andamans.