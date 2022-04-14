Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PNG price hiked by 4.25 per SCM, to cost 45.86 per unit in Delhi. Check latest rates here

PNG price hiked by 4.25 per SCM, to cost 45.86 per unit in Delhi. Check latest rates here

PNG will cost 45.86 per unit in Delhi and 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.
2 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • The natural gas distribution company IGL has increased the domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) price for the second time in April from Wednesday midnight by 4.25 per SCM
  • IGL also increased the price of CNG in Delhi by 2.5 per kg to 71.61 per kg from today

Amid hike in input gas cost, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday in an attempt to to partially cover hikes.

IGL has notified that PNG will now cost 45.86 per unit in Delhi and 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. For people in Gurugram, the cost of PNG will be 44.06 per SCM.

Additionally, IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by 2.5 per kg to 71.61 per kg from today for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while the CNG price has been hiked to 74.17 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost 79.94 per kg.

Meanwhile, earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5%). Last month in March 24, the PNG price was increased by 1 per SCM.

Meanwhile, opposing the steep hike in CNG prices, hundreds of cab and auto drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar last week and demanded revision of fares and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demands were not met. However, auto and cabs kept operating and there was no shortage of such transport on roads. Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available during the day.

Protesting drivers, including of Ola and Uber cabs, also sent memorandum of their demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

President of 'Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association' Ravi Rathor, who claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, said that the government should either slash CNG prices or revise fares.

"We want justice. We have given ultimatum to the central as well as the city government to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if our demands related to reducing the rates of CNG or revision of cab and auto fares are not met," Rathor told PTI. He said that prices of CNG are nearing 70 per kg but cab and auto drivers are still operating on old fares. It has become tough for drivers to operate with skyrocketing CNG prices.

Other auto and taxi unions including Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union have already threatened to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand to provide 35 per kg subsidy on CNG is not met.

(With inputs from agencies)

