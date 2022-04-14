"We want justice. We have given ultimatum to the central as well as the city government to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if our demands related to reducing the rates of CNG or revision of cab and auto fares are not met," Rathor told PTI. He said that prices of CNG are nearing ₹70 per kg but cab and auto drivers are still operating on old fares. It has become tough for drivers to operate with skyrocketing CNG prices.