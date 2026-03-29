PNG vs LPG: How are the two different? Why is government asking for shift amid Middle East crisis? Key FAQs answered

LPG vs PNG: India is abuzz with the concerns over cooking gas as the conflict in the Middle East due to the US-Iran war intensifies. Conversations about kitchen have been ranging from the living rooms to public platforms, with concerns rising on whether India has enough supply of LPG cylinders.

The government earlier this week mandated domestic LPG cylinder users to switch to PNG connection wherever there is a connection available. No person having a PNG connection shall obtain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any government oil company, or through their distribution.

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If someone who receives a notice to switch to PNG, they will have 90 days to make the move. Following that, their LPG connection will be invalidated.

LPG vs PNG: Key FAQs answered Here are some frequently asked questions on LPG and PNG, and why the government is asking Indians to switch.

What is LPG? LPG or Liquefied Petroleum Gas is a cooking gas used widely in India. It is composed mainly of propane and butane and is supplied in liquefied form in cylinders. There are two types of LPG cylinders — domestic (14.2 kg) and commercial (19 kg).

What is PNG? PNG stands for Piped Natural Gas and consists primarily of Methane gas (CH4) and other higher hydrocarbons in small percentages. It is supplied through pipelines across many parts of the country. However, not all parts of India have PNG connection.

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Also Read | Jubilant FoodWorks says LPG shortage impact limited amid West Asia war

What are the differences between LPG and PNG? LPG is supplied in liquid form in cylinders, whereas PNG is supplied through a gas pipeline. There is a significant difference in how the gases are produced as well. LPG is made during the refining process of crude oil or extracted during the processing of natural gas. On the other hand, PNG is procured from the oil/gas wells and transported through a network of pipelines.

What is the new rule notified by the government? In an order issued on 24 March, the Centre stated that LPG supply “shall cease after three months” if a household does not opt for PNG despite availability. The provision, however, allows continuation where it is "technically infeasible" to provide a piped connection, subject to a no-objection certificate.

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Why is the government asking Indians to switch from LPG to PNG? The Centre has been asking Indians to switch from LPG to PNG amid the Middle East crisis that has risen out of the US-Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. India imports most of its LPG, and a major chunk of it comes via the Strait of Hormuz, creating pressure on supply of the cooking gas. Switching to PNG will take the load off LPG, and ease pressure.

What happens if I do not switch from LPG to PNG? If your area has PNG connection but you do not switch from LPG, there will be consequences. Your LPG cylinder supply will stop after 90 days of being notified about switching to PNG connection. However, if your area does not have a PNG connection, you need to get an NOC from authorities to keep receiving LPG cylinders.

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How much LPG does India have? India has about 60 days of oil stock cover and has arranged one full month of LPG supply, the government said on 26 March. The petroleum ministry said 800,000 tonnes of LPG cargoes have been secured and one full month of supply is firmly arranged.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in