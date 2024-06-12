PNGRB plans ombudsman for CGD, petrol and diesel consumers

New Delhi: India's petroleum and natural gas regulator is looking at creating the post of an ombudsman to hear and resolve grievances of customers of city gas distribution (CGD) networks, among other consumer-friendly initiatives, the regulator's top official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anil Jain, chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said in an interview that the PNGRB Act gives powers to the regulator in terms of consumer protection, and a committee has been set up that would soon submit its report.

"PNGRB is already framing the regulations. The draft regulations should be out by the end of July. We are also planning to set up regional offices and an ombusdman to sort out the disputes at the local level," Jain said.

Also read | RBI ombudsman sees 68% rise in complaints in FY23 The ombudsman would look into customer grievances related to compressed natural gas (CNG), piped natural gas (PNG), petrol, diesel and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).

On the nature of grievances the ombudsman would look into, Jain said that they would range from alleged high tariffs collected from PNG consumers, complaints regarding delay in initiation or setting up of a new connection, delay in repair of pipe leakages, overpricing by petrol pumps, lower dispatch of petrol and diesel to customers, no proper display of prices, long waiting time, and lack of public conveniences at pumps, among others.

The setting up of regional offices would help the regulator get closer to the consumers, Jain said, adding that it would also help in resolving the issues at local level.

The Act of Redressal The PNGRB Act of 2006 speaks of nomination of an ombudsman who is not an employee of the entity, with the prior approval of the board. However, such a nomination has not taken place so far as the required regulations were not in place.

With the formulation of the regulations by the board for setting up a grievance redressal system and an ombudsman under way, movement may be witnessed on this front.

Also read | As Russian discounts fall, Indian refiners join hands to negotiate better terms This move comes on the backdrop of a rapidly growing CGD network. About 12.1 million domestic PNG connections and 6,258 CNG stations have been established in the country so far. The number of CNG stations in the country has increased over fourfold to 6,546 stations currently, from 1,424 in FY18. While, the number of PNG connections have grown about threefold to 12.62 million, from nearly 4.3 million in FY18.

Further, despite oil marketing companies having customer care numbers for complaints against petrol pumps for alleged frauds or sale of less fuel to the customers, such complaints keep coming up now and then from every nook and corner of the country. Specific data on the number of complaints is unavailable.

Also read | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Suresh Gopi gets Tourism and Petroleum Ministries Earlier this year, the regulatory board concluded the 12th CGD bidding round. In the 12th round, eight geographical areas were offered covering six northeast states—Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, and two Union territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

