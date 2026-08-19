India races to up piped gas supply as near one-third PNG connections run dry

Big importer

India imports 65% of its LPG requirement. With 90% of the total LPG imports worth about $11 billion being dependent on the war-impacted West Asia, the government is looking for ways to reduce cooking gas consumption by promoting alternative fuels, and PNG has emerged as a key viable and accessible option. PNG supplies have so far been shielded from the West Asia supply disruption as its requirement is so far met through domestic natural gas production.