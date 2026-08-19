New Delhi: India plans to triple the pace of bringing households onto piped natural gas (PNG), targeting a three-fold rise in new users to 4 million this fiscal, as the West Asia war puts its heavy reliance on imported cooking gas under strain. The push will focus on getting more households to actually use piped gas, rather than merely expanding the network, Anil Kumar Jain, chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, said.
India races to up piped gas supply as near one-third PNG connections run dry
SummaryThe Centre is pushing for increased piped natural gas adoption, aiming for 4 million new connections this fiscal year amid LPG supply issues from West Asia. Operators are focusing on active users rather than just connection numbers.
New Delhi: India plans to triple the pace of bringing households onto piped natural gas (PNG), targeting a three-fold rise in new users to 4 million this fiscal, as the West Asia war puts its heavy reliance on imported cooking gas under strain. The push will focus on getting more households to actually use piped gas, rather than merely expanding the network, Anil Kumar Jain, chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, said.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.