PNR details of foreign travellers to be shared with custom; All you need to know

The Indian government has asked airlines to mandatorily share PNR details of passengers with customs authorities 24 hours before the departure of international flights. According to the Ministry of Finance, the new rules are meant to enhance the detection and investigative capabilities of Customs Authorities using non-intrusive techniques for combating offences related to smuggling of contraband such as narcotics gold, arms & ammunition, etc.

