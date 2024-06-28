The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing charges against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa under POCSO Act has alleged in the chargesheet that he and three other accused paid money to the alleged victim and her mother to buy their silence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to chargesheet, on Yediyurappa’s directions, aide Rudresh, one of the accused in the case, is said to have paid the alleged victim ₹2 lakh in cash.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Friday extended by two weeks its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting Yediyurappa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What chargesheet says On February 2 this year, at around 11.15 am, the 17-year-old alleged victim, along with her 54-year-old mother -- the complainant -- visited Yediyurappa at his residence in Dollar’s Colonyseeking help in getting justice in a previous case of sexual assault (on the daughter) and other issues. While Yediyurappa was speaking with the mother, he was holding the victim's right wrist with his left hand, reported PTI quoting the chargesheet.

The chargesheet claimed that Yediyurappa then called the minor inside a meeting room next to the hall and locked the door. He then asked the victim whether she remembered the face of the person who had sexually assaulted her earlier to which the victim replied twice stating that she did

According to chargesheet, the CID has alleged that Yediyurappa asked the victim what her age was when she was allegedly sexually assaulted previously, to which she replied six-and-half years. At this point, Yediyurappa allegedly tried to sexually assault her. The horrified victim pushed Yediyurappa's hand, moved away and asked him to open the door. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Yediyurappa gave money' The chargesheet further claimed that Yediyurappa then opened the door and exited after putting some cash in the hands of the victim from his pocket. He then told the victim's mother that he couldn’t help them in the case and also gave her some money from his pocket and sent them away, the chargesheet said.

Aide paid ₹ 2 lakh PTI reported that according to the chargesheet, Yediyurappa aide Arun ensured that the victim's mother deleted the video from her Facebook account which was uploaded on February 20 and her iPhone’s gallery. On Yediyurappa’s directions, Rudresh is said to have paid the alleged victim ₹2 lakh in cash.

Charges against Yediyurappa The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has been charged under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other accused Arun Y M, Rudresh M and G Mariswamy the aides of Yediyurappa are among the other accused. They have been charged under IPC Sections 204 and 214, in the chargesheet filed at the Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act cases here on Thursday.

