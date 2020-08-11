Home >News >India >Poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus
Rahat Indori
Rahat Indori

Poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 06:24 PM IST ANI

Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia, says an official of an Indore hospital where he was admitted

Indore: A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia.

Bhandari further said Indori was admitted to the hospital on suspicion of coronavirus on Sunday, following which he tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The celebrated poet had earlier this morning tweeted to share about his coronavirus diagnosis with his fans and had urged them to pray for his speedy recovery.

He was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry, ghazals and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs.

The 70-year-old lyricist has penned the lyrics of several Bollywood songs for movies like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder' and others.

He is survived by his wife Seema Rahat and his four children.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

