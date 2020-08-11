Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus
Rahat Indori

Poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 06:24 PM IST ANI

Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia, says an official of an Indore hospital where he was admitted

Indore: A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday.

Indore: A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Bhandari further said Indori was admitted to the hospital on suspicion of coronavirus on Sunday, following which he tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The celebrated poet had earlier this morning tweeted to share about his coronavirus diagnosis with his fans and had urged them to pray for his speedy recovery.

He was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry, ghazals and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs.

The 70-year-old lyricist has penned the lyrics of several Bollywood songs for movies like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder' and others.

He is survived by his wife Seema Rahat and his four children.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated