Pohela Boishakh 2025: Are schools, offices, banks open today? Check what’s open, what’s closed on Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, will be observed on April 15, 2025. Most businesses and government offices in West Bengal will be closed. The festival includes traditional feasting on panta bhat, fried Ilish, dried fish, pickles, dal, green chillies, and onion.

Updated15 Apr 2025, 06:49 AM IST
Pohela Boisakh 2025: Government holiday in West Bengal on April 15.
Pohela Boisakh 2025: Government holiday in West Bengal on April 15.(X)

On the occassion of Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year), which is on April 15, 2025, most businesses, government offices, and banks in West Bengal will be closed as it's a public holiday.

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Date and time

Pohela Boishakh will celebrated on Tuesday, April 15, according to Drik Panchang, while the moment of Sankranti will be observed at 03:30 AM on April 14, Monday.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are schools open today?

All educational institutions are typically closed across West Bengal to mark Pohela Boisakh celebrations. Therefore, schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are banks open today?

Banks across West Bengal will remain closed on Tuesday, April 15 on the occasion of Pohela Boisakh, according to the Reserve Bank of India calendar.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are government offices open today?

Pohela Boisakh is a holiday in West Bengal. Therefore, government offices will be closed on this day to mark the celebration of the Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are shops open today?

Most shops across West Bengal are expected to remain open on Tuesday, April 15. Even though the entire state is engaged in the festivities to celebrate the New Year, businesses operate as usual. Pohela Boisakh is a special day for businesses as well where most of them start the New Year with a "Halkhata" ceremony, opening new account books to celebrate the new financial year. However, customers are advised to check and plan their visit accordingly.

 

How to Celebrate Pohela Boishakh: Traditions and Customs

The day begins with people visiting temples in traditional attire, such as white sarees with red borders for women and kurta and dhoti for men to offer their prayers and to receive blessings to start the New Year. 

On the occasion of Pohela Boishakh festival, devotees feast on the popular serving “panta bhat” with fried Ilish slice, supplemented with dried fish (Shutki), pickles (Achar), dal, green chillies and onion.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:15 Apr 2025, 06:03 AM IST
