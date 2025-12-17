PoK woman detained by Indian Army after crossing LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Security forces have apprehended a Pakistani woman who crossed into Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC), news agency PTI reported.

The woman was identified as Shehnaz Akhtar, a resident of the Gimma area of Kotli district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She crossed into the Indian territory following an argument with her father.

“A 35-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Shehnaz Akhtar of the Gimma area of Kotli district in PoK, was apprehended by Army troops from the Dabbi forward area in the Balakote sector on Tuesday,” PTI reported, quoting officials on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Pakistani woman had an argument with her father and fled from her home towards the LoC area before being held by the Indian Army unit. She is yet to be handed over to the local police, the officials said.

DIG JSK Reviews Operational Preparedness in Kathua Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, JSK Range, Shiv Kumar, led a high-level security review in the Billawar area of Kathua district on Wednesday to assess and enhance operational readiness following a recent firing incident in the Soan area of Udhampur district.

The review, attended by various security officials, comes on the heels of an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Udhampur on 15 December.

During the meeting, DIG Kumar underscored the critical importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the region. He issued explicit directives for all officers to remain extra vigilant and stressed the need for robust coordination among different security agencies to proactively address any future challenges.

Key focus areas of the review included: Deployment Strategy: The DIG reviewed the current deployment and ordered that additional forces be mobilised immediately in sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent any potential untoward incidents.

Intelligence and Information Sharing: He emphasised the importance of gathering intelligence and sharing information in a timely manner to anticipate and counter security threats.

Force Readiness and Morale: The DIG assessed the overall law and order situation, reviewed the readiness and manpower of the police force, and specifically reviewed the performance of ground personnel to boost their morale. Officers were instructed to maintain high visibility and intensify security checks and patrols within their jurisdictions. SSP Kathua, Mohita Sharma, briefed the DIG on the current security scenario in Billawar and the specific measures implemented to ensure peace and order.