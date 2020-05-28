Pokemon Go Fest to be held online this year

Great news pouring in for gaming fans, Niantic's annual Pokemon Go Fest will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Niantic, best known for developing augmented reality games, annouced on Twitter that the virtual Fest will be held from July 25-26 this year.

"We’re bringing back Pokémon GO Fest on July 25–26 as an all-new, completely reimagined global event in a virtual format. The adventures of Pokémon GO Fest are coming direct to Trainers and neighborhoods around the world so anyone can participate from home," Michael Steranka, Director of Niantic's Marketing & Global Live Events said.

It will be the first time that the Pokemon Go fest attendees will be allowed to attend both days of the fest.

Earlier they could attend only one out of the two days.

The event is generally held in select cities across the globe, allowing the players to meet up at physical locations like large parks and play the uber-popular AR title.

Pokemon Go is a reality game that gives players the option of outdoor exploration and physical presence.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated