Home >News >India >Pokhran Army base camp vegetable supplier arrested for spying for ISI: Police

Pokhran Army base camp vegetable supplier arrested for spying for ISI: Police

Based on inputs shared by the intelligence unit, the Delhi Police's crime branch team apprehended the suspect on Tuesday from Pokhran
1 min read . 10:23 PM IST PTI

Habeeb Khan hails from Rajasthan's Bikaner district and was picked up Tuesday by a Delhi Police crime branch team from Pokhran based on an intelligence input also shared with the police here

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man, who used to supply vegetable at the Pokhran Army base camp, has been arrested for allegedly getting sensitive documents from an armyman for money and providing them to Pakistan's ISI, officials said here Wednesday.

He had been supplying vegetables to the Pokhran Army base camp on contractual basis for the past few years, the Delhi Police official said.

Based on inputs shared by the intelligence unit, the Delhi Police's crime branch team apprehended the suspect on Tuesday from Pokhran, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the nabbed suspect used to get sensitive documents from an Army official posted at the base camp and further provided them to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he said.

The Army official allegedly used to take money for each document he provided, he said

The police, however, did not disclose further details saying the matter is under investigation and facts are being verified.

