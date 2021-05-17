Pokhriyal to discuss board exams, NEP with state education secretarie

OPEN APP
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be meeting state education secretaries today on issues related to CBSE board exams, New Education Policy and the disruption caused to the education sector by covid-19. (HT)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2021, 10:32 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The meeting assumes significance as school board exams are off and there is a growing chorus to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exam as well as state board exams

NEW DELHI: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be meeting state education secretaries today on issues related to CBSE board exams, New Education Policy and the disruption caused to the education sector by covid-19.

More than 12 states have postponed board exams. With a high infection rate still prevailing across India and coronavirus cases spreading to rural India, the student community is unsure about the modalities of how exams will be conducted.

The meeting assumes significance as school board exams are off and there is a growing chorus to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exam as well as state board exams. Similarly, university admissions are facing uncertainty. This will impact a sizeable number of students.

“I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021… The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP," union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

India has been reporting an average 300,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths per day for last several weeks. While the case load has decreased a bit compared to the last fortnight, the fatalities remain high.

On 14 April, the Centre had announced the postponement of CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the Class 10 exams after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was followed by several school boards, including ICSE board, states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat postponing their class 12 board exams.

