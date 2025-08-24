Police arrests another accused in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attack during Jan Sunwai event

Delhi Police has arrested another individual accused in the case related to the attack incident on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the Jan Sunwai event hosted last week, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday, 24 August 2025, citing officials aware of the development.

Advertisement

Tahseen Syed, the accused who has been arrested in relation to the incident, is a friend of the prime accused individual, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji.

According to the agency report, Tahseen Syed was brought to Delhi from Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday for further questioning. The police also made him confront Khimji to verify the facts of the case.

Syed was taken into the Delhi Police's custody on Sunday, 24 August 2025, according to the agency report citing the officials.

What is Tahseen Syed's link to the case? As per the agency report, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji had allegedly sent a video of CM Rekha Gupta's house to Tahseen Syed, and Syed also sent him ₹2,000 while being in constant contact with him before the alleged attack on the chief minister.

Advertisement