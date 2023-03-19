The Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda has reportedly arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice served to him by the police.
While speaking to the media, “We have come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped. We are trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims," Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda said.
The notice sought information from Gandhi regarding the 'sexual harassment' victims he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
(With inputs from agencies)
