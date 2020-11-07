Police books YouTuber Gaurav Wasan accused of cheating 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner

According to Delhi Police, on October 31, a complaint from Prasad (owner of Baba ka Dhaba) was received at Police Station Malviya Nagar regarding cheating and fraud against Wasan

Delhi Police have registered a case of cheating against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the basis of a complaint by Kanta Prasad, the recently famed 'Baba ka Dhaba' eatery's owner.

Delhi Police have registered a case of cheating against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the basis of a complaint by Kanta Prasad, the recently famed 'Baba ka Dhaba' eatery's owner.

According to Delhi Police, on October 31, a complaint from Prasad (owner of Baba ka Dhaba) was received at Police Station Malviya Nagar regarding cheating and fraud against Wasan. A preliminary enquiry was done after which a cognisable offence was registered and an investigation has been initiated.

According to Delhi Police, on October 31, a complaint from Prasad (owner of Baba ka Dhaba) was received at Police Station Malviya Nagar regarding cheating and fraud against Wasan. A preliminary enquiry was done after which a cognisable offence was registered and an investigation has been initiated. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"The complainant alleged that he is having a stall in the name of Baba Ka Dhaba opposite Hanuman Mandir Malviya Nagar Market, New Delhi, and in October 2020, Gaurav Wasan approached him and shot a video with him to help/promote his business," the Delhi Police said.

Accordingly, Wasan shot a video and posted it on social media through his account namely "Swad Official" and requested the public to donate money to help Prasad.

"The said video went viral and as per the complainant, Wasan deliberately shared only his and his family members' bank details and mobile number for donation and collected a huge amount of donation and later cheated Prasad," said Delhi Police.

Prasad on Friday said that he wants a fair and impartial investigation into the management of donations raised to help him by the Youtuber.

Wasan, who highlighted the plight of the South Delhi eatery owner in a video and used it to seek donations from the social media community, is being accused of misappropriation of funds sought in Prasad's name.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.