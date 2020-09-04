Police can't fine you for not wearing a mask if you are alone in your vehicle

A single person driving a car or a person doing exercise/cycling alone does not have to wear a face mask. The Union Health Ministry has not issued any guidelines recommending wearing of a mask if someone is driving a car or cycling alone.

If there is more than one person in a car and group of people are exercising then wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing so as not to infect each other, Secretary in the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

A large number of people have complained of late about being challaned for not wearing a mask while being inside in their cars as the COVID-19 cases soared in the country.

Responding to a question if it is necessary to wear a mask while driving a car or cycling alone, Bhushan clarified, "There are no guidelines from the Health Ministry on wearing a mask if a person is driving a car or riding a cycle alone."

On an average, the Delhi Police have been issuing fines against 1,200 to 1,500 people every day for riding a vehicle without face masks.

When asked by Hindustan Times, a senior Delhi Police officer said till date they are following guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), dated June 13, which say any person who is not wearing a face mask in a public place shall be liable for fine of ₹500.

“Because a car is considered a public place, we are issuing fines. Any officer of the rank of a sub-inspector or above can issue the fine. We are yet to receive any written order that states otherwise. As soon as we receive the new directives, we will start following them," the police officer said.





