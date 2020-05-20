The Prime Minister’s call to be “vocal about local" has an unexpected quarter jumping to it—police canteen bosses have been reaching out to popular consumer goods firms asking if their products are made and sourced in India.

Top consumer goods firms Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Nestle India, as well as electronics and kitchen gadget maker Panasonic, said the Central Police Canteen (CPC) department has asked them to list out whether their brands are manufactured in India and if they procure raw materials from the country.

“Yes, we have received a query from CPC department. We are submitting the details. It is an opportunity to reiterate that we are manufacturing our products in India and contributing to Make in India," a spokesperson for HUL said.

HUL, the Indian arm of Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever, sells popular brands such as Sunsilk, Dove and Brooke Bond Red Label tea in India.

Nestle India said it too has replied to a query it received from the canteen department and has listed the manufacturing details of its popular brands such as Maggi noodles.

“The (police canteens) had asked for details, and their details were quite clear and categorical, in line with what the prime minister had indicated—they have asked us to list out products, whether they are made in India, whether raw materials are from India, whether they are assembled in India or whether they are imported...so it is a very-very clear list that they have asked for, which we have provided. I do hope there will be clarification on this soon," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India Ltd, told reporters on Tuesday.

A Panasonic India spokesperson said the company has replied to the correspondence received from the CPC listing out that most of its products sold in India are made in India.

Soon after PM Narendra Modi’s call, home minister Amit Shah urged the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens to sell only locally made goods.

“The companies have to submit their list of whatever products are manufactured in India to the home ministry and that will be subject to clearance by the ministry," a senior government official familiar with the issue said seeking anonymity.

CAPF, under the ministry of home affairs, sells home appliances, packaged products to troops and families of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles personnel, information listed on the CPC website showed. It has over 119 ‘master canteens’, which act as distribution centres, and 1,778 subsidiary canteens.

