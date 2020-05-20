Police canteen goes ‘vocal about local’

“The (police canteens) had asked for details, and their details were quite clear and categorical, in line with what the prime minister had indicated—they have asked us to list out products, whether they are made in India, whether raw materials are from India, whether they are assembled in India or whether they are imported...so it is a very-very clear list that they have asked for, which we have provided. I do hope there will be clarification on this soon," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India Ltd, told reporters on Tuesday.