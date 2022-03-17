This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Police case filed against Maria Sharapova, Schumacher in Gurugram for alleged fraud
2 min read.08:54 AM ISTPTI
A resident of New Delhi has complained that she booked an apartment in a project named after tennis star Maria Sharapova, racer Michael Schumacher and accused the international celebrities of being part of the fraud through their association and promotion of it
Police here booked former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher and 11 others for fraud and criminal conspiracy following a court order.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Delhi woman, who accused them of fraud. Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Chattarpur Mini Farm in New Delhi, complained that she had booked an apartment in a project named after Sharapova. A tower in the project was named after Schumacher, she said.
The project was to be completed by 2016 but never took off, the complainant added. She accused the international celebrities of being part of the fraud through their association and promotion of it.
Earlier, she had filed a complaint in a Gurugram court against M/S Realtech Development and Infrastructure (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd, other developers, Sharapova and Schumacher for duping her of around ₹80 lakh.
The complainant stated before the court that she and her husband booked a residential apartment in the project named after Sharapova in Sector 73, Gurugram, but the developer companies cheated them by alluring them to put money into their project, which was never meant to be delivered.
"We came to know about the project through advertisements and reached out to the company management after pictures of the project and a lot of false promises were made," she said in the complaint.
Sharapova and Schumacher as promoters of the project conspired with the buyers, Agarwal alleged, adding that the former tennis star had visited the site and promised the opening of a tennis academy and sports store.
"It was mentioned in the brochure that she is promoting the project, and she also made false promises, had dinner parties with the buyers, and all this was done for the project, which never took off," read the complaint.
