Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to martyred policemen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah today paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In his message on Police Commemoration Day, Modi said from preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

"We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," he tweeted.

The prime minister added, "Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered."

Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said: "On Police Commemoration Day, I bow to the great martyrs who fought till their last breath to keep our nation safe. Their commitment towards the motherland inspires each and every Indian. We are proud of our police personnel for their distinguished service & unparalleled courage."

While addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the National Police Memorial, Shah said, "So far, 35,398 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. During our battle against COVID-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as Corona Warriors.

"Their names are marked here at the wall. This memorial is not just made of bricks and cement. This memorial remembers the martyrdom of our soldiers. We salute the martyrdom of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the motherland since independence," he added.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959.

