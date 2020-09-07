Police continue crackdown on drugs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Around 250 kg of marijuana and other synthetic drugs have been seized in one of the biggest hauls in the city, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Monday.

"This bust is not just one place but from across Bengaluru," Pant said in Bengaluru on Monday. The crime involves at least 11 drug dealers who purchased products from the dark net.

The seizure is part of the city's continuing crackdown on narcotics and its wide networks that include film stars, people from other nationalities, politicians, government officials, students and even people associated with delivery startups.

Two people who worked at Rapido and Dunzo have been picked up, the police said in a statement.

These delivery boys were paid ₹500 per drop, the police said.

S.Murugan, additional commissioner (east), said these personnel had "side-stepped" the company and were working with drug peddlers on their own.

Murugan said in the last one week 28 people have been arrested in 14 seizures valued at ₹1.4 crore.

He said that several students buy drugs off the dark net and selling near colleges and other places.

Police said LSD, cocaine, MDMA tablets, and other narcotics were purchased through dark web using bitcoins.

The arrest of Ragini Dwivedi, a popular Kannada actress, led to the drug bust in Bengaluru which police officials say runs deep in the city.

The police said it would continue to crack down on these busts that have so far unearthed inter-state and even international operations.

