Punjab Police continued its massive state-wide manhunt for Amritpal Singh, extending a ban on mobile internet and messaging services till today and also arresting more people as Waris Punjab De chief remains elusive.There was a major police presence across Punjab, especially in rural pockets and around Singh's village of Jallupur Khera

The radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh has remained elusive on the second day of Punjab Police's crackdown on Waris Punjab De while two more FIRs have been registered against him

Amritpal Singh on the run: What we know

Section 144 of the CrPc, which prohibits congregations, was imposed in the union territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Prohibitory orders were already in force in some parts of Punjab.

Punjab police said in a statement, “During the ongoing operations against the elements of Waris Punjab De and persons attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state, another 34 arrests were made throughout the state on Sunday. A total of 112 persons have been arrested so far."

Police stuck to their version that the “Waris Punjab De" chief gave them the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday, when the crackdown against the group began. They have slapped fresh FIRs against the Khalistan sympathiser and his supporters.

Police said that they had found the vehicle that was used by Amritpal to escape along with his uncle. Police said the vehicle, an Isuzu SUV, was found abandoned at a village in Jalandhar district.

Punjab remained on high alert. Security forces took out flag marches at several places including Ferozepur, Bathinda, Rupnagar, Faridkot, Batala, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Moga and Jalandhar in a show of strength.Police warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours, saying it was monitoring fake news and hate speeches from different countries, states and cities.

Petitioner Imaan Singh Khara, an advocate, claimed that Amritpal has been “illegally and forcibly" detained by the police from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar. Khara, who is the legal advisor of Amritpal and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De', apprehended threat to Amritpal's life. The petitioner prayed for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the spot if the detenue is found in illegal custody.

