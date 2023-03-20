Police continue search for Amritpal Singh, security tightened in Punjab. 5 updates2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:09 AM IST
- Police warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours, saying it was monitoring fake news and hate speeches from different countries, states and cities
Punjab Police continued its massive state-wide manhunt for Amritpal Singh, extending a ban on mobile internet and messaging services till today and also arresting more people as Waris Punjab De chief remains elusive.There was a major police presence across Punjab, especially in rural pockets and around Singh's village of Jallupur Khera
