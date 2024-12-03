Police detain protesting farmers at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida

Farmers were detained in Noida while protesting and marching to Delhi. Congress and AAP leaders emphasized their right to peaceful protests and criticized the government for neglecting farmers' demands, particularly regarding MSP and support.

Members of various farm unions were detained by the police on Tuesday while leading a it-in protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border. The development came mere hours after the agitators were stopped by police barricades during a Delhi Chalo protest. The incident has also sparked outrage in the opposition ranks — with several key parties reiterating their right to protest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ever since the BJP government has come to power, they have not taken a single decision that is in the interest of the farmers of India, especially the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. It is their fundamental right to express their demands peacefully in their respective capitals. But they were prevented from doing so," said Congress leader Partap Singh.

He insisted that demands put forth by the group were ‘legal rights’ and urged farmers to protest peacefully and ensure there was no disruption of law and order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Their demands like MSP are their legal right... About 300 quintals of paddy have been looted from the farmers of Punjab, which is equivalent to ₹5500-6000 crores, by traders with the help of the government…The Indian National Congress will always support them," he added.

“The opposition's job is to ask questions related to the people from those in power... Farmers are demanding the things that the PM had promised. I think they have the right to peaceful protest," added AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang.

Meanwhile SP MP Awadhesh Prasad insisted that Indian farmers were 'miserable under the BJP's double-engine government'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The winter season has already begun, yet farmers have to spend the night outside to protect their fields from microbes and stray animals. Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly raised questions on this issue in the UP assembly... Despite this, the UP government does not have any policy in this regard... If farmers want to march to Delhi to ask the central government for their legitimate demands due to the government's wrong policies for farmers, then allowing them to do so is in the interest of democracy. Only then can we say that we have worked for the farmers," he said.