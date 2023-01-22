NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that police force should be more sensitive and be trained in emerging technologies.

Addressing the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, Prime Minister said that it is important for the National Data Governance Framework to smoothen data exchange across agencies.

He suggested that technological solutions like biometrics should be leveraged. “There is a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols. We should repeal obsolete criminal laws and build standards for police organizations across states."

PM Modi added that prison reforms are required to improve jail management. “We should also strengthen borders as well as coastal security by organizing frequent visits of officials."

Prime Minister emphasized on enhanced cooperation between police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices. “Replicating the model of the DGsP/IGsP Conference at the state/district to discuss emerging challenges and to evolve best practices among the teams."

The Conference was concluded after Prime Minister distributed Police Medals for Distinguished Services.

The Conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including Counter Terrorism, Counter Insurgency and Cyber Security.

Union Home Minister, Ministers for State for Home, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, DGsP/IGsP of States/UTs and Heads of the Central Police Organizations/Central Armed Police Forces were also present.