The Madhya Pradesh minister for home, jail, parliamentary affairs and law, Dr Narottam Mishra on Monday announced that police force in Madhya Pradesh will be granted leave to watch the recently released Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files .

Taking to Twitter, the cabinet minister announced, “The policemen of #MadhyaPradesh will be given leave to watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. Instructions have been given to DGP Shri Sudhir Saxena ji to give leave to the policemen" .

Narottam also informed that Madhya Pradesh DGP to make necessary arrangements for the said instructions to be executed.

The Kashmir Files is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language drama film[2] written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

The movie revolves around the journey of a young student Krishna, who goes from being influenced by Prof. Radhika Menon to finally learning about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

The movie has been declared tax free in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tripura. It has also become a box office success, within three days of its release, setting several box office records for a small budget Hindi film.

The film earned ₹3.55 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. On its second day, the film showed a growth of 139.44% and earned ₹8.50 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to ₹12.05 crore. After the response from the first two days, the screens were increased to 2000 on 13 March 2022.The film earned ₹15.10 crore at the domestic box office on its third day, taking its opening weekend collection to ₹27.15 crore.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh also shared an insight into the movie's box office collection, calling it a winner. About the film he said, “#OneWordReview…#TheKashmirFiles: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️½ #TheKashmirFiles is the most powerful film on #Kashmir and the genocide and exodus of #KashmiriPandits... Hard-hitting, blunt, brutally honest… JUST DON’T MISS IT. #TheKashmirFilesReview."

#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FsKN36sDCp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2022

The film has also gotten critical reviews, wherein, the movie was held to be a work of propaganda aligned with the ruling party's discourse that only aimed to stoke the "deep-seated anger" of Pandits.

