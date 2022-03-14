Police in this state will get leave to watch 'The Kashmir Files'. Read here

The film earned ₹3.55 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. On its second day, the film showed a growth of 139.44% and earned ₹8.50 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to ₹12.05 crore. After the response from the first two days, the screens were increased to 2000 on 13 March 2022.The film earned ₹15.10 crore at the domestic box office on its third day, taking its opening weekend collection to ₹27.15 crore.