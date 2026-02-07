Police inspector killed, 13 others injured after joyride collapsed at Surajkand Mela in Haryana's Faridabad

A joyride collapsed at Surajkand Mela in Faridabad, Haryana on Saturday, 7 February. A police inspector, who attempted to save people after noticing the ride was tilting, was declared dead, and 13 others were injured, according to a report by ANI.

Faridabad DC Ayush Sinha that an FIR would be filed against the ride operator.

Sinha detailed the incident, explaining, "At about 6.15 pm, an unfortunate incident occurred here. A joyride collapsed at Surajkand. In this incident, around 13 people got injured. They have been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A Police Inspector was declared brought dead, he had tried to save people when the joyride began tilting. But a part of the joyride hit him in the face and head. Others are under treatment. Action will be taken against the joyride operator...FIR will be registered, and an investigation will be done."

Advertisement

Following the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed his condolences to the family of the deaceased police inspector, asserting that concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper care of the injured.

Saini posted on his official X handle, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals. The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families."

Further details about the victim and legal actions are awaited.