Police install over 600 CCTV cameras in Ghaziabad

Police install over 600 CCTV cameras in Ghaziabad1 min read . 08:28 AM IST
According to SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, police have installed 640 CCTV cameras at all crucial spots in the district.
In a bid to check crime in the district, police have installed over 600 CCTV cameras, an official said on Sunday.
He said police have installed 114 CCTV cameras in the GT Road Kotwali area; 89 in Loni town; 82 in Sihani Gate area; 70 in Sahibabad and 34 in Indira Puram among other places.
No stone will be left unturned to make the district secure, the SSP said, urging people to help the force in checking crime.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
