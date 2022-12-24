Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi today; Avoid THESE routes

Rahul Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and laborers, another ideology benefits only a select few.
As the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is set to enter the national capital on Saturday, Delhi Police has issued a travel advisory, informing the residents about route changes and traffic diversions, according to the news agency ANI.
In an official statement, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Indian National Congress in Delhi on December 24, 2022, traffic has been changed on various routes. Citizens are requested to avoid the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport."
The Congress and its supporters are expected to pass through Sarita Vihar, Ashram and Nizamuddin – till they hit the Lutyens area near the Oberoi hotel, as per HT reports.
The march is expected to take a break of two-and-a-hour at around 10.45 am. It will then continue from Nizamuddin straight on to the Zakir Hussain Marg to reach India Gate. From here, it will follow Tilak Marg to continue on to the ITO area.
The march is expected to conclude at around 4.30 pm at Red Fort, after which Rahul Gandhi and a small group of party leaders will proceed to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to national leaders.
Some of the key roads close to the march include Raj Ghat Chowk, India Gate C-Hexagon, Ashram Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
During the Yatra's Haryana leg, Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and laborers, another ideology benefits only a select few. The former Congress chief had also slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.
Gandhi said the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols could not be followed.
"The BJP had become wary of the growing power of his pan-India foot march and of 'India's truth', and that 'excuses' - like the Covid-19 warning - were being used to stop him. "... it is their (BJP) new idea... they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and (to) stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this yatra... they are scared of India's truth," Rahul Gandhi said.
The 3,500-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the national capital today, December 24, around 6.30 am through the Badarpur border. It will reach Jai Dev Ashram in Ashram Chowk at around 10:30 am and then finally lay anchor at Red Fort at 4:30 pm, as per ANI reports.
So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana.
It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier. With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country".
