‘Go back’: Police lathi-charge Hyderabad University students protesting plan to develop land in Kancha Gachibowli

Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge on students and faculty members of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) who were protesting against the Telangana government's plans to develop a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli.

Advertisement

In solidarity with the agitating students, the Teachers Association of the University of Hyderabad also led a rally from the Ambedkar Auditorium to the East Campus.

Meanwhile, police stopped and dispersed the students using ‘mild force’ amid ‘police go back’ sloganeering by the students.

The police barricaded the entire East Campus area and deployed heavy machinery to clear the site.

A protesting student told media that the police resorted to lathi-charge on students and faculty, reported PTI. However, denying the claim, police said the students were prevented from taking out the rally.

Despite police making the claim, videos of the lathi charge have gone viral on many social media platforms.

Advertisement

Read More

What is the issue? — The Telangana government plans to develop world-class IT infrastructure on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli. The government maintained that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.

— Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, both alumni of UoH, had on Tuesday asserted that the government has not taken even an inch of the university's land. Advertisement

— The student groups are opposing the move to develop the land. The protests held by students of the UoH intensified on March 31.

— The UoH Registrar contradicted the government's claim that the boundary of the land in question was finalised.

Boycott of classes — The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) and other unions and parties aligned with it have launched an indefinite protest and announced the boycott of classes from April 1.

— The Union is demanding the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus.

— The student groups and environmental activists have opposed the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing environmental conservation concerns.

Union Minister to intervene? On Tuesday, BJP MPs from Telangana, led by Union Coal and Mines Minister and the party's state unit president G Kishan Reddy, met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi and sought his intervention in the issue. Pradhan assured them of "appropriate cooperation". Advertisement

"The green space near University of Hyderabad is a carbon sink and home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. Have assured Hon’ble MPs of appropriate cooperation in this regard," Pradhan said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

BRS attacks Congress BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the state government's refusal to allow BRS leaders to visit the UoH.

Rahul Gandhi had come to UoH not once but twice within a month during the previous BRS regime to protest on the Rohith Vemula issue. The BRS government had then ensured security and protection to Gandhi, Rao said.