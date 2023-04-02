'If fugitive Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh wants to surrender, then we will do our bit more according to the law," said Amritpal Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order Parminder Singh Bhandal on Saturday. This came amid speculations that Waris Punjab De chief will surrender at Golden Temple.

He said, “We are continuously working for the security of Amritsar. Even today we have sealed the entire city. Right now we are more focused on traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh wants to surrender and appear, we will do our bit according to the law."

Amritpal Singh on Thursday surfaced a new video and said that he was not a fugitive and will soon appear in front of the world. He sought to address some comments about the video that surfaced on Wednesday, ANI reported.

"I uploaded a video yesterday. It was addressed to people. The public thinks that maybe the video was made in police custody because I was looking here and there in that video while talking. You can see other earlier videos, I don't talk too much looking at the camera," he said in an unverified video.

“Those who think that he has run away or left friends, get that thing out of your mind. Soon I will appear in front of the world. I'm not the kind of person who will go abroad and put videos," the Waris Punjab De chief said.

The pro-KhaIistan leader, who has been declared a fugitive by Punjab Police, said no one should have an apprehension that he had not run away from his people. He urged people to spread this message to the big congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues before the community.

He said the government should do whatever it wants to do and he was not afraid. “I am not afraid of arrest. Nor have I put any conditions for arrest."

This new video comes a day after the radical preacher, who is being chased by police released an unverified video calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab, as per ANI reports.

"I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," he said and alleged that many of his supporters have been sent to Assam jail.

Amritpal is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

(With ANI inputs)