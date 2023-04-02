Police prepare for Amritsar's security amid speculations of Amritpal's surrender | Latest updates2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Amritpal Singh is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.
'If fugitive Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh wants to surrender, then we will do our bit more according to the law," said Amritpal Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order Parminder Singh Bhandal on Saturday. This came amid speculations that Waris Punjab De chief will surrender at Golden Temple.
