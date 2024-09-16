Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Police detain 100 workers and union leaders protesting low wages at Samsung Electronics plant in Tamil Nadu

Police detain 100 workers and union leaders protesting low wages at Samsung Electronics plant in Tamil Nadu

Rishika Sadam and Praveen Paramasivam ,Reuters

Police have detained around 100 workers and union leaders at a Samsung plant in Tamil Nadu, escalating a strike over low wages. The workers have been protesting for a week, demanding higher wages and union recognition, disrupting production significantly.

Workers stage a protest to demand higher wages and recognition of their union, at Samsung India's plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai on September 11, 2024. Samsung Electronics workers in southern India went on strike from September 9 to demand better pay and working hours.

Indian police have detained around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said.

The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in the state of Tamil Nadu. Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district, Sankar Ganesh, told Reuters by telephone that around 100 workers were under "preventive arrest", without elaborating.

Another police officer on condition of anonymity said the detentions were made due to a lack of permission to hold a protest march.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by labour group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and better working hours.

Samsung is not keen to recognise any union backed by an outside labour group.

A. Jenitan, a union leader of CITU, told Reuters that police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was leading the Samsung protests. "The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

